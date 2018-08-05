Marketing School
How to Increase Audience Retention on YouTube | Ep. #460
In Episode #460, Eric and Neil discuss how to increase audience retention on YouTube. Tune in to know how long people usually stay engaged in a video, the retention rate you want to aim for, and why visual hooks and valuable content are KEY for holding people’s attention. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Increase Audience Retention on YouTube 00:43 – Your watch time matters GREATLY 00:48 – Check your analytics section for audience retention data 00:54 – Tim Schmoyer, a pro YouTuber, says you want to aim for a 60% plus retention rate 01:10 – From Growth Everywhere and Marketing School’s videos, people tend to drop off at 10-20% 01:16 – “These are audio files, so that explains it” 01:36 – “You need to have visual hooks” 02:22 – Eric shares how he fixed their videos on YouTube to make people stay on longer 03:02 – Get to the point and make your videos valuable 03:24 – Make sure your videos are cut in different ways or angles to keep people’s attention 03:41 – Marketing School is giving away 90-day FREE trial to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 03:50 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your FREE copy 03:54 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Watch time on YouTube is one of the biggest factors that impact retention. People tend to stay on your videos longer if they find them visually appealing. Teach your audience and provide VALUE—that’s how you hold onto them. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu