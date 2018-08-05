Marketing School
What Is Minimum Viable SEO? | Ep. #461
In Episode #461, Eric and Neil discuss what minimum viable SEO is. Tune in to know the basic things you need to know to win the SEO game. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: What Is Minimum Viable SEO? 00:37 – The minimum viable product is the basic product of what you need in order to win in the SEO game 00:43 – First is to make sure that your URL is right for your product/service and clear 01:08 – Think about your titles, direct correlation and meta descriptions 01:35 – With SEO, make sure you have clean code 02:04 – Yoast SEO plugin is one tool you can use 02:08 – Have breadcrumbs on your site 02:25 – Have internal links in place 02:38 – Use unique title and description tags 02:56 – When you have your blog on your subdomain, you're losing tons of traffic