7 Marketing Tools You Should Be Checking Weekly | Ep. #462
In Episode #462, Eric and Neil discuss 7 marketing tools you should be checking weekly. Check your ranking, keep track of HIT keywords, and know what your competition is up to so that you can stay ahead of the game! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 7 Marketing Tools You Should Be Checking Weekly 00:32 – One is Google Analytics 00:43 – Two is SEMrush to track your competitors 00:56 – Three is AuthorityLabs which shows new keyword opportunities and great keywords you should be tracking 01:16 – Four is Ahrefs so you can identify the spammy sites 01:34 – Five is Google Trends which shows how you are trending over time 01:44 – Six is VaultPress which shows security issues 02:00 – Last is Google Search Console 02:26 – Marketing School is giving away 90-day FREE trial to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 02:36 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your FREE copy 02:40 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Utilize tools to help you keep up to date on your website’s performance. Check your competitor’s performance so you keep yourself aware of their latest updates. Consistently tracking your metrics will make it easier for you to make the right adjustments for your website. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu