Marketing School
What Makes a Brand Special? | Ep. #463
In Episode #463, Eric and Neil discuss what makes the brand special. Tune in to learn how the big brands become a permanent mark in people's homes and memories. Eric and Neil discuss how you, too, can make this impression on your customers. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: What Makes a Brand Special? 00:35 – Eric shares what makes the iPhone special 00:55 – A brand becomes special when it can make those special connections with their audience 01:10 – Everybody has a different story for Coca-Cola—this shows how the product touches people's lives 01:51 – The easiest way to find what can make your brand special is by looking at what your competitors are doing 01:58 – Do what your competitors are NOT doing, as long as it won't hurt your brand 02:13 – Branding is important 3 Key Points: Connecting with one's audience is what makes a brand special. A brand becomes special once people can share their own stories with their experience with it—it could even be a part of their lives growing up. Leverage what your competitors are NOT doing and take advantage of it.