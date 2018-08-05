Marketing School
How to Find New Growth Opportunities | Ep. #464
In Episode #464, Eric and Neil discuss how to find new growth opportunities. Tune in to learn the websites you can visit that will help take you to that next level in your copy, landing page, and marketing strategies. You'll also find out why it's good to know what your competitors are up to. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Find New Growth Opportunities 00:33 – If you're following marketing, you're continuing to learn 00:40 – Quora ads and LinkedIn ads are still considered semi-new in marketing 01:00 – Marketing School makes Eric and Neil stay relevant because they're accountable to their audience 01:13 – Learn and read around the space 01:25 – Assess your competitors using Ahrefs, SEMrush and BuiltWith 01:42 – Don't use ad blockers so you can see your competitors' ads 01:58 – Land-book is great place for landing page inspiration 02:07 – Go to Swiped.co for feedback regarding copy 02:15 – Facebook Groups like Badass Marketers and Founders is an engaging one 02:31 – com and Inbound.com will help you find new opportunities 02:45 – Go to conferences and events as well 3 Key Points: Learning should be constant—be willing to adapt to the ever changing technology today. Find growth opportunities by attending conferences and events and grow your network. Find out what works for your competitors so you can stay ahead.