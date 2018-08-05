Marketing School
How SEO Is Going to Change in 2018 | Ep. #465
In Episode #465, Eric and Neil discuss how SEO is going to change in 2018. You'll find out why that #1 spot in a search result is becoming more and more crucial for the purpose of voice searches. You'll also hear what will affect your likelihood of appearing first. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How SEO Is Going to Change in 2018 00:40 – Voice searches are becoming more and more popular 00:49 – If you're going after a voice search, you're only going to get one result 01:06 – Gaining the first position for search results is crucial 01:27 – Google has been investing so much into voice 02:00 – In Google's algorithm, one factor is the brand query 02:12 – People are searching for keywords associated with the brand, like "Neil Patel SEO" 02:32 – It's one of the hardest factors to manipulate 3 Key Points: The use of voice search in mobile devices has been growing significantly. The first spot in a search result is becoming more crucial as voice search will only show one result. People are using brand queries that can affect a brand's standing in a search result.