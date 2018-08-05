Marketing School
What Neil & Eric Think About Affiliate Marketing | Ep. #466
In Episode #466, Eric and Neil discuss what they think about affiliate marketing. Tune in to learn the pros and cons of affiliate marketing and why both Eric and Neil LOVE it. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: What Neil & Eric Think About Affiliate Marketing 00:35 – In general, Eric thinks that you are at a disadvantage if you start with affiliate marketing early 00:40 – You're collecting a percentage of the sales, so you need to perform up to 5x times better than the advertisers 00:53 – Having a service or building a product is better/easier 01:11 – Neil loves affiliate marketing 01:28 – Neil would love affiliate people to work for him 01:38 – They figure out ways to make things happen 01:45 – Affiliate marketing is one of the best ways to learn about the market 02:12 – Eric loves affiliate marketers, but thinks of the long-term 02:25 – Check out affiliate marketer conferences and network 02:36 – There's the Affiliate Summit and Affiliate World to name a few 02:53 – Going to black hat SEO sites will let you know what people are up to 3 Key Points: Getting into affiliate marketing will push you to perform better than the advertisers. Affiliate marketers figure out ways to make things happen and are always learning. Learning black hat SEO and doing it the white hat way can make you a better affiliate marketer.