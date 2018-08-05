Marketing School
Simple SEO Preparations You Can Make for Black Friday | Ep. #467
In Episode #467, Eric and Neil discuss simple SEO preparations that can be made for Black Friday. Tune in to learn how you can boost your ranking prior to Black Friday so that you can maximize your audience's awareness of your upcoming sales and promotions. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Simple SEO Preparations You Can Make for Black Friday 00:36 – Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving 01:00 – Start optimizing pages for Black Friday offers now or at least a month or two in advance 01:25 – Have the right landing pages and plan your sales, discounts and other offers 01:50 – When optimizing, it's all about your click-through rates 02:05 – Include Black Friday related keywords on your titles and meta-descriptions 02:30 – Build links to your holiday sale 02:53 – Use social signals that indirectly help search engine optimization 03:38 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Optimize your page prior to Black Friday—at least a month or two in advance. Use Black Friday keywords for your titles and tags. Utilize your social links to promote your Black Friday sale.