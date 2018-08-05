Marketing School
How to Make The Most of Black Friday Traffic Surges | Ep. #468
In Episode #468, Eric and Neil discuss how to make the most of Black Friday traffic surges. Tune in to learn how you can make the most out of this holiday sale season while still keeping your profit margins healthy. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Make The Most of Black Friday Traffic Surges 00:48 – Retarget the people who didn't buy 00:59 – Tailor a message for them by offering something better to get them to come back 01:17 – There's also Cyber Monday 01:28 – Make sure to have different offers for both holiday sales 01:38 – Create mystery campaigns like contests using Vyper or mystery additional discounts 02:08 – People get too riled up, so be creative 02:30 – Take advantage of upsells and downsells during checkout to increase your average value size and profit 02:45 – Ensure your company's health in the process 03:35 – Segment your products 03:48 – You want to consistently pitch people on your additional products for the next 12 months 04:38 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Retarget people who haven't made it to their cart and offer them better options. Something that will make people curious will draw them in further. With your sales and discounts, make sure you're not sacrificing profit.