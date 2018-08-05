Marketing School
The Big Mistake You’re Going to Make With Content Marketing | Ep. #469
In Episode #469, Eric and Neil discuss the big mistake you’re going to make with content marketing. Tune in to learn how your content can still be rendered useless, even though you’re gaining a load of traffic. You’ll also find out the true goal of content marketing. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: The Big Mistake You’re Going to Make With Content Marketing 00:34 – Most people focus on traffic 00:39 – “Traffic doesn’t equate to sales or leads” 00:48 – Neil’s friend, Mike, of Axe was getting tons of traffic and 5x sales from content marketing which is from paid ads 01:12 – Content marketing doesn’t convert as well as paid ads and other types of marketing strategies 01:31 – Make sure you update your content in a relevant way 02:07 – The goal for content marketing is ROI 02:20 – Neil published content which generated traffic but zero leads 02:44 – “It’s not about producing a lot of content, it’s about producing relevant content” 03:16 – Check your analytics to see what people are reading and looking for and make content from that 03:53 – Traffic isn’t free even if it isn’t paid, since you still invested time 04:02 – Marketing School is giving away 90-day FREE trial to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 04:10 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your FREE copy and a chance to win an annual subscription of Crazy Egg 04:22 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: High traffic doesn’t necessarily equate to sales or leads. Create content that is relevant for your paying customers. Check your analytics to find out what your people are ready and looking for—build new, relevant content linked to those topics. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu