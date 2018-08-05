Marketing School
5 Business Books That’ll Change Your Life | Ep. #470
In Episode #470, Eric and Neil discuss five business books that'll change your life. Tune in to learn what entrepreneurs are reading and how these particular authors will change the way you look at your business. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 5 Business Books That'll Change Your Life 00:53 – The Hard Thing About Hard Things by Ben Horowitz talks about a company's difficulties 01:28 – Eric Ries' The Lean Startup is about how you can get out there and outlines what you need to learn before starting out 02:04 – Delivering Happiness by Tony Hsieh helps you to build a great culture and the core values of a company 02:43 – The Dip by Seth Godin talks about when to quit and when to stick with it 03:20 – The Goal by Eliyahu Goldratt breaks down the problems of every single business 04:28 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: We all make mistakes to learn from them. Entrepreneurship isn't just about the money, but the people you work with. Books alone won't make you successful, but provide a guide for your particular field.