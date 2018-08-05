Marketing School
5 Marketing Books That’ll Change Your Life | Ep. #471
In Episode #471, Eric and Neil discuss five marketing books that’ll change your life. Tune in to find out which books are most influential in the industry and that will help you master the art of marketing! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 5 Marketing Books That’ll Change Your Life 00:38 – Don’t Make Me Think discusses usability and how you can apply these strategies to your website 01:11 – Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion by Robert Cialdini is about how you can persuade people to take action 01:48 – The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing breaks down laws you need to follow in the marketing space 02:04 – Content Inc has a lot of case studies for different types of content 02:30 – Ogilvy on Advertising should be read by anyone who’s going into marketing 02:50 – Marketing School is giving away 90-day FREE trial to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 02:57 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your FREE copy 03:06 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: You need to employ marketing strategies for your website—study and learn the tricks to ensure you’re optimizing for conversion. There are actual laws that you should be following in marketing. David Ogilvy, the father of marketing, is a genius when it comes to advertising and marketing. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu