How to Double Your Sales by Spending More Per Click | Ep. #473

In Episode #473, Eric and Neil discuss how to double your sales by spending more per click. In an attempt to save money and reduce one's cost per click, many businesses lose out on their opportunity for significant growth. Eric and Neil persuade listeners to adjust their mindsets and SPEND on those high ROI keywords which will draw the right traffic and optimize your profitability. Time-Stamped Show Notes: 00:30 – Today's topic: How to Double Your Sales by Spending More Per Click 00:40 – A lot of people spend on irrelevant keywords which causes them to waste money 00:56 – If you're spending on those hot keywords, others are spending on them as well 01:10 – Some keywords cost 3x more, but will earn you 6x more—optimize on the profitability 01:39 – Some people focus on the traffic and cost vs. revenue and profitability 01:50 – Look at RLSA (Remarketing List Search Ads) to make sure you're not spending more than you should 02:12 – You may be spending more, but are gaining more qualified and targeted traffic 02:40 – When doing pay per click campaigns, it's about ROI—if numbers aren't panning out, focus on high ROI keywords that are specific to your product or service 03:16 – If you're in AdWords, you need to spend more per click in order to drive more sales 03:33 – "Scared money don't make money"—be willing to spend and even lose money when you start out with your marketing 04:00 – Don't optimize per click or on the cost, optimize for revenue and profitability 3 Key Points: Sometimes, you NEED to be willing to spend on the most relevant keywords to increase your profitability. Even though a keyword may cost three times more, evaluate your rate of return to make the best decision for your ad spend. "Scared money don't make money"—adjust your expectations when it comes to spending on marketing in order to earn BIG.