Marketing School
Do Infographics Still Work in Today’s Day and Age? | Ep. #474
In Episode #474, Eric and Neil discuss how high-end infographics still work and manage to pull in traffic. They recommend various sources for finding some great infographic designers and provide tips and tricks which will help you create something that truly resonates with your target audience. Time-Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today’s topic: Do Infographics Still Work in Today’s Day and Age? 00:40 – A high-end infographic still works 00:53 – The basic ones do not work anymore 01:09 – People want something new which adds value 01:18 – Visual.ly is a great source to find infographic designers; Pinterest, Dribbble and Behance are some other sources worth checking out 01:46 – Offshore designers might need more direction compared to someone who is US based 02:11 – 3D infographics tend to do quite well 02:55 – You can’t just go viral; start off by focusing on creating something great that resonates with your target audience 03:10 – Make sure you have an embed code generator; we recommend the WordPress plugin WB embed code generator 03:18 – Add a paragraph of text above and below the infographic 03:31 – Marketing School is giving away 90-day FREE trial for Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 03:38 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your FREE copy 03:47 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: A high-end infographic still works. Avoid using basic infographics. People want something new that adds value. Offshore designers might need more direction compared to someone who is US based. 3D infographics tend to do quite well and generate the required traffic. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu