



Marketing School

How Many Backlinks Do You Really Need? | Ep. #475

In Episode #475, Eric and Neil talk about backlinks and provide insights which will help you decide how many backlinks you actually need. Eric and Neil provide strategies which will help you zero in on your backlink strategy which will ultimately help build a brand that connects with your target audience. Time-Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today’s topic: How Many Backlinks Do You Really Need? 00:40 – Look at your competitor’s backlinks profile as a part of your strategy – analyze their domain strength and domain authority 01:03 – The block chain industry is in the nascent stage and therefore, susceptible to someone who wants to go “all in” with their marketing 01:33 – You do not necessarily need more backlinks than your competitor to boost your profile 01:46 – If your brand is really huge, you do not need many backlinks to outsell the competition 02:06 – Build your brand through content marketing, podcasts or videos 02:17 – Content thoroughness will ensure that you outrank people with a greater number of backlinks 02:48 – Use Google Trends and BuzzSumo to monitor brand quality 03:26 – Focus on quality by adding backlinks that are relevant and contextual 03:49 – Marketing School is giving away 90-day FREE trial for Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 03:54 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your FREE copy 04:04 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: If your brand is HUGE, you do not need more backlinks than your competitor to outrank them. Build your brand through content marketing, podcasts or videos. Content THOROUGHNESS will help you outrank people with a greater number of backlinks. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu