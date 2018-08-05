Marketing School
Should You Worry About Google’s Cache Date? | Ep. #476
In Episode #476, Eric and Neil discuss whether you should be worrying about Google’s cache date. Neither Eric nor Neil worry about this too much, and the results of Neil’s tests show that ranking isn’t affected by cache date. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Should You Worry About Google’s Cache Date? 00:38 – Cache date is when Google last cached a web page. 00:45 – But not the last time Google visited your web page. 01:10 – As Google’s John Mueller says, the cached date is separate from crawling & indexing, so not to use that as a metric. 01:29 – Neither Eric nor Neil have worried about this too much. 01:35 – Neil has tested this by updating his content a little to get a new cache date but his ranking has never increased from doing it. 01:58 – On the other hand, when he takes content pages that are doing fairly well and updates them with the right keywords, makes them more thorough, and adds better images, then over time his rankings do increase. 02:20 – Marketing School is giving away 90-day FREE trial for Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 02:30 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your FREE copy 02:42 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Cache date is when Google last cached your web page, but NOT the last time Google visited your web page. Google’s John Mueller advises ignoring the cached date as it is separate from crawling & indexing. Updating your content to get a new cache date will not increase your ranking – although the update itself will. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu