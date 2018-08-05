



Marketing School

How to Get More Views From Your Videos | Ep. #477

In Episode #477, Eric and Neil discuss how to get more views from your videos. Tune in to hear them share which tools you can use to improve how your tags are ranking on YouTube, why you should be publishing your videos on multiple platforms, and the importance of pushing and promoting your videos in the first 24 hours. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Get More Views From Your Videos 00:40 – You have to have great tags because that's how Google makes sense of your video. 00:50 – Use a tool like TubeBuddy or vidIQ to show you how your tags are ranking on YouTube. 01:05 – YouTube is the world's 2nd largest search engine so it makes sense to optimize your videos there. 01:10 – Publish your videos on multiple social platforms, not just YouTube and Facebook. 01:22 – It won't hurt your video because it's not considered duplicate content. 01:29 – Publish your video on LinkedIn, too. 01:35 – Neil gets more views on LinkedIn than on Facebook. 01:39 – The power of taking the same piece of content and publishing it on multiple sources. 01:44 – Neil publishes his videos on YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, his website, plus tweets out his YouTube video. 01:55 – Leverage automation for this with such tools as Zapier and If This Then That (IFTTT) 02:14 – Don't forget about Instagram. 02:18 – Because search engines can't crawl videos, use a service like Rev to add captions to your videos (especially if you're going to run ads with them) and/or transcribe your video and put it on your blog. 02:48 – The shitty part is that the way a video performs in the first 24 hours will determine its fate of its existence. 03:13 – So make sure that as soon as you publish your video, you do an email blast, promote it hard on all your social channels, integrate it within your website on popular pages so it gets more views, ask people to watch and comment it. 03:29 – This is the opposite of SEO where you can expect great results in 6 months to a year. 03:40 – YouTube looks at your watch time so put your videos into different playlists, like an SEO playlist for all your videos about SEO. 04:14 – Look at your analytics to see what's doing well and make more videos like that. 3 Key Points: Because Google cannot crawl video, add great tags, and use a service like Rev to add captions to your videos (especially if you're going to run ads with them) and transcribe your video. Publish your videos on multiple platforms, like YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn and your own website. Make a playlist to keep people watching your videos longer, as YouTube looks at watch time.