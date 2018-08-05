Marketing School
How to Make Money From Videos | Ep. #479
In Episode #479, Eric and Neil discuss how to make money from videos. Tune in to learn how you can monetize your videos and the types of videos you can create to attract viewers. Time-Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Make Money From Videos 00:44 – You can use Patreon to have your fans support you through donations for your videos 01:22 – Add call-to-actions to your videos 02:15 – Product reviews still work—link them to a different platform, like Amazon 02:37 – Neil's YouTube videos are getting hundreds of thousands of views a month that he can retarget 03:09 – YouTube needs millions of views before you can monetize from it and their terms are continuously changing 03:24 – Videos are a long-term play 03:40 – Gary Vaynerchuk's empire has grown because of the number of videos he has 3 Key Points: YouTube's algorithm is constantly changing—video creators need to be just as quick to adapt to the changes. Monetizing from videos is a long-term play for your marketing. Know your target market and craft videos that cater to them specifically.