Link-Building Techniques that Will Become More Risky in 2018 | Ep. #480
In Episode #480, Eric and Neil discuss link building techniques that will become more risky in 2018. Tune in to know which strategies will still work for you and why you should always implement long-term plays into your marketing strategy. Time-Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Link-Building Techniques that Will Become More Risky in 2018 00:45 – PBNs or private blog networks still work but have their risks 00:54 – Google has had a difficult time catching PBNs 01:33 – Guest posting is great but won't be as effective as it once was 01:56 – Google will know when a contributor posts 02:21 – Linking spam will continue to lose its value 02:54 – Do content marketing the RIGHT way so you can scale up 03:20 – Anything that is quick and easy will NOT last 03:37 – Focus on your long-term strategy—this will help you grow the audience that will link to you 3 Key Points: Google is continuously improving how well they track and catch PBNs. Content marketing is a long-term play and if done right, will gain you the audience that will link to you. Marketing plays will change significantly in 2018.