Marketing School
How to Become a Successful Vlogger if You're Just Starting Today | Ep. #481
In Episode #481, Eric and Neil discuss how to become a successful vlogger if you're just starting today. Tune in to learn the importance of good editing, original content, great audio, and video quality – while cranking out volume so you can get your channel to rank. Time-stamped show notes: [00:28] - Today's topic: How to Become a Successful Vlogger if You're Just Starting Today [00:39] - A good example is Casey Neistat he does a great job on his good editing. [00:48] - If you just getting started, you need to find a good editor. [01:08] - You also have to have a good camera and good audio is super important. [01:30] - We are in the studio right now to deliver a better audio experience to you. [01:37] - You need to come up with interesting content topics that pique interest. [02:05] - Use sites like BuzzSumo to see what is and isn't popular. [02:29] - Only 1 in 30 videos are going to take off. [02:51] - Look at what Gary Vaynerchuk does just by having a guy following him. [03:29] - Crank out volume and deliver value. [03:54] - With the algorithms your rankings can die down. Always shoot for success. [04:40] - It's also about building your channel's authority.