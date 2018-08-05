Marketing School
How to Drive Traffic to Your Website Using YouTube | Ep. #482
In Episode #482, Eric and Neil discuss how to drive traffic to your website using YouTube. Tune in to learn how you can boost your ranking by having transcriptions on your website, linking to your site from your video, asking for people to visit your site from the video, and using YouTube advertising. Time-stamped show notes: [00:29] - Today's topic: How to Drive Traffic to Your Website Using YouTube [00:35] - Make sure that you are transcribing your videos using a tool like Rev or finding a virtual assistant from OnlineJobs [00:48] - Make sure you have something for the search engines to crawl and have different pages on your site. Also make sure you are interlinking. [01:21] - YouTube gives you more views and authority the longer you keep people on YouTube. [01:43] - YouTube is owned by Google and has advertising that you can use to drive people back to your website. [02:05] - There may be a higher barrier to entry on YouTube, but you can even make selfie videos. [02:26] - Telling people within your video to go check out your page generates traffic. [02:48] - Look at YouTube analytics and see how people subscribe to your channel on your channel page. Put in a link back to your website. [03:16] - The more videos you produce the bigger brand you will create. [03:51] - It's important to be consistent. 10,000 subscribers is the inflection point. [04:23] - That's it for today!