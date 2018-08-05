Marketing School
How to Do Content Marketing if You’re in a Boring Industry | Ep. #483
In Episode #483, Eric and Neil discuss how to do content marketing if you're in a boring industry. Tune in to learn how you can use other forms of content like video, make content that is either fun or useful, find out what is popular, and build a brand over time. Time-stamped show notes: [00:29] - Today's topic: How to Do Content Marketing if You're in a Boring Industry [00:34] - Squatty Potty in 2015 did $20 million in sales on Shark Tank. [00:58] - They spent $600,000 on a fun video with a unicorn pooping out rainbows. [01:24] - Content marketing can be video too. [01:29] - Use BuzzSumo to see what is popular. Education and helping other people is sexy. [01:50] - Your content just has to be helpful and people will link back to you. [02:03] - The Points Guy talks about credit cards and miles. [02:26] - The only way to build a brand is to provide value to people. [03:00] - How Neil couldn't find a good article on how to install a bidet. Some people may think it is boring, but if the content is helpful you can do well. [03:35] - Just look at How to Tie a Tie the number one result is very useful which is sexy at the moment. [04:01] - Look at the opportunities and what is performing no matter what niche you are in. [04:11] - That's it for today!