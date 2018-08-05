Marketing School
How to Turn Marketing Qualified Leads into Sales Qualified Leads | Ep. #484
In Episode #484, Eric and Neil discuss how to turn marketing qualified leads into sales qualified leads. Tune in to learn the difference between a marketing qualified lead and a sales qualified lead; how to convert an MQL into an SQL through criteria, and how to automate the scheduling and sales calls. Time-stamped show notes: [00:29] - Today's topic: How to Turn Marketing Qualified Leads Into Sales Qualified Leads [00:39] - MQL or marketing qualified leads are actions that are taken inside your email marketing software or marketing automation software. Such as Drip or Marketo. [00:49] - Once someone visits a certain number of pages they may have a marketing score of 70 which makes them a marketing qualified lead. [01:02] - A sales qualified lead is based on the ideal client profile. [01:11] - How do you turn marketing qualified leads into sales qualified leads. [01:18] - Different behavior triggers can move someone into a sales sequence based on criteria that you set. [01:47] - Ask for a lot of criteria when qualifying a lead. Use a form field and pass it to sales. [02:11] - If sales reps aren't talking to the leads, they are not generating conversions. [02:17] - Once the lead hits the form fields you can schedule them automatically in a call using something like ScheduleOnce. [03:26] - Once a lead comes in we use Clearbit to enrich the leads. We only reach out if they fit a certain criteria. [03:50] - If you want more sales qualified leads have an online chat on your site like Drift. [04:20] - Think about what types of leads are closing based on region. [05:20] - That's it for today!