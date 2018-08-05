Marketing School
How to Write a Killer Blog Conclusion that Leaves the Reader Satisfied | Ep. #485
In Episode #485, Eric and Neil discuss how to write a killer blog conclusion that leaves the reader satisfied. Tune in to learn how having a conclusion can encourage the skimmer to read the entire article, encourage engagement through next steps and questions, and cap things off with a concise summary. Time-stamped show notes: [00:28] - Today's topic: How to Write a Killer Blog Conclusion That Leaves the Reader Satisfied [00:46] - How Neil always had a conclusion on Quick Sprout, his first big marketing blog. [01:09] - Ending a conclusion with a question mark encourages more comments. [01:19] - The conclusion should summarize the blog post. People scroll to the bottom and read the conclusion first. [01:46] - Eric likes to get to the point and extract value. [02:06] - Put next steps in the conclusion such as "leave a comment" and "check out this post". [02:25] - Have conclusion, ask a question, and summarize things. Cap it off. [02:38] - That's it for today!