Marketing School
How to Create the Perfect About Page | Ep. #486
In Episode #486, Eric and Neil discuss how to create the perfect “About” page. Tune in to learn how to have an About page that resonates with people through storytelling, connecting emotionally, and giving readers next steps to follow. Time-stamped show notes: [00:28] - Today's topic: How to Create the Perfect About Page [00:35] - The Single Grain About page describes our process, who we have contributed to, and our core values. [01:12] - Neil's About page is a story. Storytelling is one of the most powerful forms of marketing. [01:21] - Create a story with an emotional punch and you are more likely to convert those people into customers. [01:44] - Also give next steps about what people should do after reading your story. [02:30] - The story needs to resonate with people. [02:49] - Neil's About page used to have an image of Neil and things he liked, such as tacos. [03:16] - Think about how to connect and resonate with people. [03:25] - We speak at conferences to connect with people and find their story. [03:35] - That's it for today! [03:37] - Marketing School is giving away a 90-day FREE trial to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool. Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your FREE copy. [03:49] - You can also learn how to win a one-year subscription to Crazy Egg. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu