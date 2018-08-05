Marketing School
How to Learn Copywriting When You Suck at Writing | Ep. #487
In Episode #487, Eric and Neil discuss how to learn copywriting when you suck at writing. Tune in to learn that you don’t have to be an expert writer to be a copywriter. Focus on overcoming objections and solving problems. They also shares books, tools, and helpful resources. Time-stamped show notes: [00:28] - Today's topic: How to Learn Copywriting When You Suck at Writing [00:43] - If you suck at writing, it doesn't mean you can't do copywriting to compel people to take action. [01:00] - Read Persuasion by Robert Cialdini and The Boron Letters by Gary Halbert. [01:53] - Neil is great at copywriting, but not writing. He learned he doesn't have to be the best writer from Frank Kern. [02:26] - You just need to be able to answer the customer's objection. [02:43] - Survey your visitors and find their objections. Use SurveyMonkey or any survey tool. [02:49] - Find out why people aren't converting and answer those objections in your copy. [03:08] - Solving people's problems will make them much more likely to convert. [03:27] - AppSumo is based on sending emails. Neville Medhora from Kopywriting Kourse helped Noah Kagan build AppSumo. [03:37] - You have to have good copy when sending emails. [03:58] - Also check out CopyBlogger and the podcast from John McIntyre and Ben Settle’s emails. [04:15] - When looking at copywriting think of the concept of Seinfeld emails: talking about nothing or the story of your day and weaving in your offer. [05:14] - Conversion rates are 1 to 3 percent. To get people to convert, you have to create multiple ways to help your customers convert into buyers. [06:29] - Talking to people and presenting information in the right scenario can also help with conversion. [06:41] - That's it for today! [06:45] - Marketing School is giving away a 90-day FREE trial to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool. Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your FREE copy. [06:53] - You can also learn how to win a one-year subscription to Crazy Egg. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu