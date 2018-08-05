Marketing School
Should You Work with an Agency or Hire Freelancers? | Ep. #488
In episode #488 of Marketing School, Eric and Neil discuss whether it is better to hire an agency or a freelancer to market your business. Tune in to learn which approach is best for you and your company. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today’s Topic: Should You Work with an Agency or Hire Freelancers? [00:36] Establish a goal. [01:15] Freelancers are great if you have a lot of time to manage people; plus it’s more cost-effective. [01:46] Agencies tend to move faster than the companies that hire them; hire them if you need someone to push you. [02:33] You can find freelancers on sites like Upwork, Problogger, or Fivrr. [03:38] You can use tools like Hubstaff to manage your freelancers (it takes screenshots and helps to track their time). [04:15] Before you hire anyone, be sure to ask what they are going to do for your business. [05:00] Check agencies’ and freelancers’ past work, experiences, and ratings. [05:33] That’s it for today! [05:35] Marketing School is giving away a 90-day free trial to Crazy Egg, which is a visual analytics tool. [05:42] Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your free copy. You can also learn how to win a one-year subscription to Crazy Egg. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu