Marketing School
How to Get Your First 1,000 Instagram Followers | Ep. #489
In episode #489, Eric and Neil give advice on how to increase the number of your Instagram followers. A lot of it is as simple as interacting and engaging others on the social media platform. Listen in for more specific advice on how to get your first thousand followers. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:28] Today's Topic: How to Get Your First 1,000 Instagram Followers [00:44] Gaining Instagram followers by doing "shout for shout" [01:59] Promote your social media profiles by cross-linking them all and linking to them from your website. [02:58] It's harder to rank on Google organically, because if it wasn't, they wouldn't get money from ad revenue. [03:14] If you have an email list, link to your social media profiles in your blasts. [03:50] Interact and engage on Instagram to make your profile more visible.