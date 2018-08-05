Marketing School
Buffer and Hootsuite Are Hurting Your Facebook Reach | Ep. #490
In episode #490 of Marketing School, Eric and Neil explain why social media scheduling tools can hurt your numbers in terms of reach. Ultimately, live posts are still where it's at. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:30] Today's Topic: Buffer and Hootsuite Are Hurting Your Facebook Reach [01:05] When using Buffer and Hootsuite to schedule posts, it doesn't get nearly as much engagement as "live" posts or by using Facebook's own tools. [01:54] These tools are ok to use with Twitter. [02:19] They ultimately recommend to avoid using tools and post manually.