Marketing School
Google’s AMP Is Killing Your Revenue | Ep. #491
In episode #491, Eric and Neil explain the purpose of Google's AMP and why it may be killing your revenue. If you are an e-commerce business, this episode should be of particular interest to you. Tune in to discover how AMP is hurting your business. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: Google's AMP Is Killing Your Revenue [00:35] Explaining the purpose of Google's AMP. [01:13] When stripping down sites for mobile access, it strips away ads to get the sites to load more quickly. [01:30] Reasons why certain countries have different rates of search traffic. [02:30] Why your revenue will tank in spite of search traffic increases. [03:13] Even though Google says they are adding tools for publishers, take it with a grain of salt. [03:35] If you are an e-commerce business, it can be detrimental to use AMP.