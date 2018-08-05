Marketing School
How to Run a Business While Traveling | Ep. #492
In episode #492, Eric and Neil talk about how to manage your business while traveling. Tune in for some great tips on how to stay involved while also trusting others to step up in your absence. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:22] Today’s Topic: How to Run a Business While Traveling [00:31] Eric and Neil are going to try a new format for the next twenty or so episodes about this type of content and would like your feedback. [01:05] Eric likes to make sure he has ironed out processes and delegated important tasks before he travels. [01:40] Traveling internationally doesn’t mean you can’t reach your team; you can still work in your current time zone. [02:10] Compromising with your leisure and work time while traveling is the best way to get everything done. [02:30] Having amazing managers in place means you can actually enjoy your travels and have fewer work responsibilities while you’re away. [03:10] Parkinson’s Law applies: “Work expands so as to fill the time available for its completion.” [03:50] Just because you own the business, does not mean that you have to do everything: reliable employees are key. [04:06] Eric recommends Insta Sleep to help you get your rest on the plane and adjust to another time zone. [05:30] Traffic is the lifeblood of your business. [05:55] Eric recommends Traction as required reading. [06:45] Eric and his team use Slack and 15Five to keep organized and in touch. [07:20] It’s important to have systems in place to retain excellent workers. [07:40] Always use the plane’s WiFi, so you can communicate and get work done on the go. [08:15] The American Express Platinum card gets you travel perks that offset the costs of membership. [08:33] That’s it for today! [08:42] Eric and Neil recommend the Problem Solvers podcast, because there is an episode about Burrow, the Dollar Shave Club for couches. To listen go to singlegrain.com/solve. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu