Top Marketing Tools to Win Business Without Being Sleazy | Ep. #494
Top Marketing Tools to Win Business Without Being Sleazy | Ep. #494

In episode #494, Eric and Neil talk about ways to promote your business and retain customers without resorting to sleazy tactics. Tune in to hear how you can promote your business in an easy and fun way. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:28] Today's Topic: Top Marketing Tools to Win Business Without Being Sleazy [00:35] An email service provider helps you send good content and increase business in a non-sleazy way. [01:02] Reaching out to customers or other companies individually provides value and goes a long way in retaining their patronage. [01:05] Neil also recommends checking out WebinarJam, because you can promote a product or service through "educating" clients. [02:00] WebinarJam is the best service, as they offer better tools to optimize your business. [02:50] Have some form of live chat available on your site. Intercom or Drift are great services for this, as they are more relaxed and conversational. [03:50] At Nextcon, Eric and Neil spoke with the conference founder who said he gets his customers through a three-way split: lead forms, phone numbers, live chat. [04:26] Tubebuddy allows you to schedule posts on Facebook and is a great YouTube analytics tool. [05:27] You can also try VideoRemix or PicSnippets for images. [05:45] Personalized messages always perform better. People also respond to quirky content. [06:35] MixMax is an email follow-up tool that Neil swears by; you can schedule email sequences. [07:24] "The fortune is in the follow-up"