Marketing School
6 Ways to Exponentially Increase Your Traffic | Ep. #495
In episode #495, Eric and Neil point out six ways to exponentially increase traffic to your site. Tune in to hear about simple and effective ways to boost your business' visibility. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:28] Today's Topic: 6 Ways to Exponentially Increase Your Traffic [00:34] Repurposing or updating your content increases hits to your site. You can reevaluate your content every few months. [01:15] Take the existing content from your website and put the opening lines or entire opening paragraph on LinkedIn and include a link to the full content located on your site. [01:45] Because LinkedIn isn't as popular a networking site, it is more likely for them to push your content. [02:10] Another strategy is to use paid Twitter ads; engagement is high. [03:24] Try using SEMRush and Ahrefs in tandem: SEMRush will show you your competitors' traffic, while Ahrefs will help you see the backlink count for their most popular pages. Take this intel and use it to write similar, but better content. [05:28] The sixth way to increase traffic: translate your content into other languages. English-speaking markets aren't the only ones with money! [06:17] SalesForce's number two market is Japan. [06:25] Find freelance translators on Upwork, so you get better quality work than you would a translation tool. [06:37] Make sure you use "HREFLANG", because it will tell search engines that you have content in multiple languages. [06:55] Make sure you use subdomains for other countries. [07:15] Pick regions with high populations and high GDPs. You may corner the market in certain countries, because not everyone is doing this.