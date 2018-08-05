Marketing School
How to Increase Your iTunes Podcast Ranking | Ep. #497
In episode #497, Eric and Neil talk about how you can boost your iTunes podcast rating. Tune in to hear some great tips and hacks in order to gain subscribers, increase your popularity, and expand your business. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:28] Today's Topic: How to Increase Your iTunes Podcast Ranking. [00:50] When looking to improve your ranking, you need to get into the "New and Noteworthy" section. [01:05] Join podcast communities, such as Podcasters' Paradise, because they can help promote your show and boost your rankings. [01:25] Asking for reviews and rankings doesn't really help, but what does is sending people from your email list over to your iTunes page. You have to convince them to subscribe. [02:05] Semantics got people to subscribe by promising a bonus. [02:45] Marketing School got as high as #8 in their business podcast rankings, but they often hover around 50-100. [03:05] iTunes only counts your listens and subscribers on their site or app. [03:19] Russell Brunson from ClickFunnels who has the Marketing Secrets podcast, was running Facebook traffic to an MP3 stick giveaway and would charge $9 for shipping. He would make $32 on the front end from this promotion. [04:40] Russell would get five subscribers for every sale of each MP3 stick and was at #1 on iTunes' business podcast rankings. [05:28] Be consistent! If you're not continuously putting out new content, you're not going to get new subscribers. [05:46] By making all the episodes visible, it helped boost their rankings. [06:13] Make sure you're using tools like Google Keyword Planner, UberSuggest, SEMrush, or BuzzSumo to get ideas for popular topics. [06:30] Make sure your iTunes page formatting is clean and that your titles are straightforward.