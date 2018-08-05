



Marketing School

5 Simple Yet Effective Hacks that’ll Get Your Customers to Pay You Double the Money | Ep. #499

On episode #499, Eric and Neil list five hacks that will help you make more money off your customers (particularly existing customers). Tune in to hear some great tips that will help to increase your profits! Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:28] Today's Topic: 5 Simple Yet Effective Hacks that'll Get Your Customers to Pay You Double the Money [00:35] Hack #1: Increase your prices. [01:12] Hack #2: Add upsells and downsells. The easiest way to get more money, is to get your existing buyers to pay you more; it is easier to get people who are already paying you to pay more money. [01:34] For example, GoDaddy offers 10-20 upsells or downsells when you are checking out. [01:52] What Eric and Neil have found, is that upsells that offer speed and automation tend to have the highest "take rate". [02:22] Hack #3: Retain your customers. Use a program like Ask Nicely, as it will help you automate communication between you and your clients. [03:06] Think about how you can retain customers and provide a service for them. [03:50] Hack #4: Run re-marketing ads on YouTube. [04:15] Do the "opposite" sales pitch; whatever you went with before, market it using the opposite tactic. [04:57] Hack #5: Use Drift or a chat box program to keep in touch with customers. [05:45] That's all for today! [05:46] Eric and Neil recommend the Problem Solvers podcast, because there is an episode about Burrow, the Dollar Shave Club for couches. To listen go to singlegrain.com/solve.