How to Fly First Class Around the World for Free | Ep. #500

On episode #500, Eric and Neil discuss the value of credit card points programs and how you can use them to your advantage. Tune in for some great tips on how to make money while spending money. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: How to Fly First Class Around the World for Free [00:37] As entrepreneurs and marketers, you have probably spent a good deal on Facebook or Google Ads. [00:50] Neil recommends getting an American Express Gold Card, because they give you 3x the points for every dollar you spend. [01:05] For example, a first-class round trip ticket from LA to Dubai will cost roughly $30,000. If you use a cash back credit card, you will get 1.5-2% cash back. [01:30] For every $100,000 spent on advertising, the AmEx gold card will give you three times the points. [02:00] Unfortunately, the gold card only gives you 3x cash back on your first $100,000. So Neil keeps applying for more gold cards. [02:35] If you can put your client's cost on your card, you will rack up points very quickly. [03:20] If a client wants to spend money on your card, you can charge them more for doing that. [03:41] If you use AeroPlan, you can end up getting a business class ticket for 55,000 points. [04:15] Checking deal sites is helpful and will save you money/save you points. [05:05] Using Expert Flyer helps you track when seats are available. [05:15] That's all for today! [05:28] Make sure to sign up for an AmEx Platinum or Gold Card to take advantage of the amazing points program. [05:40] Chase Ultimate Rewards is also a card with a great points program. [05:56] Eric and Neil recommend the Problem Solvers podcast, because there is a great episode about the Hello Fresh CEO.