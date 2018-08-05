Marketing School
How to Work from Luxury Hotels for Free (and Why WeWork Sucks) | Ep. #501
On episode #501, Eric and Neil discuss why they enjoy working out of luxury hotel lobbies, as opposed to a communal work space like WeWork. Tune in to hear why you should consider spending some of your time in luxury hotel lobbies. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: How to Work from Luxury Hotels for Free (and Why WeWork Sucks) [00:35] Even though Neil is a WeWork member, he prefers to sit and work in the lobbies of luxury hotels. [01:09] No one has ever kicked him out of the lobby nor asked if he was a guest. [01:20] Eric finds WeWork expensive and disappointing. [01:42] WeWork is great for freelancers looking for companionship. [02:11] Lobbies of luxury hotels provide networking opportunities. [02:30] Try it, because it's a good experience and is better than a Starbucks. [02:50] Entrepreneurs are doing this all time (it's their MO). [03:09] Look for hotels that are holding conferences that are relevant to you; work from the lobby and you will be much more likely to generate business. [03:45] That's it for today! [03:47] Eric and Neil recommend the Problem Solvers podcast, because there is a great episode about the Hello Fresh CEO. To listen go to singlegrain.com/solve.