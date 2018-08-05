Marketing School
How Billionaires Are Different From Millionaires | Ep. #502
On episode #502, Eric and Neil talk about what makes billionaires different from millionaires. Tune in to hear about the attitude and outlook that drive these successful people. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today’s topic: How Billionaires Are Different From Millionaires [00:35] Eric shares his experience speaking with billionaire, Naveen Jain. [00:59] Based on his encounter, he believes billionaires are more hands-on, think bigger, and respond more quickly to calls and emails. [01:38] Neil thinks billionaires are really big on solving problems. [02:31] Eric uses AirBnb as an example of being a company based on problem solving. [02:54] Uber is another example of a company that made money solving a basic problem. [03:26] Jeff Bezos has been quoted as saying, “Your margin is my opportunity.” [04:05] Billionaires are billionaires because they think “big”. [04:20] Money indicates how much value someone brings at the end of the day. [04:37] Billionaires don’t know when to quit; never say die. [05:02] Elon Musk’s ex-wife says billionaires are like trying to fit a square peg in a round hole. [05:33] Warren Buffet is the final example of a archetypal billionaire. [06:14] That’s all for today! [06:18] Eric and Neil recommend the Problem Solvers podcast, because there is an episode about Burrow, the Dollar Shave Club for couches. To listen go to singlegrain.com/solve. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu