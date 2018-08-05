Marketing School
The Quickest Way to Make a 6-Figure Income as a Marketer | Ep. #503
On episode #503, Eric and Neil talk about the quickest ways to make a 6-figure salary. Tune in for great tips on how to build your customer and financial base! Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: The Quickest Way to Make a 6-Figure Income as a Marketer [00:48] The best way to start building up your salary is to start consulting. [00:55] If you charge $1,000/client, you only need about 8 clients per month to get you to your goal. [01:15] Even if you don't have traffic or good sales, there's a simple strategy you can use to build your foundation (see following points) [01:32] Go to CrunchBase, because they list all the recent venture-funded startups. Look for companies that were started on $5-10 million. Find the investors, founder, and CEO. [02:15] Email the lead investor with the subject line of the company name in which they just invested. [02:45] Neil emailed a lead investor and broke down how he was going to lose money on this particular investment. [03:23] If you follow Neil's steps, the lead investor should follow up and they may even hire you to help fix their marketing issues. [03:55] The response rates are huge, because investors want a return on their money. [04:28] Figure out your email blasts and call lists, but focus on the quality, not the quantity, which will increase the response rate. [05:53] Just follow the CrunchBase tip and you will reach your goal within three months. [06:00] That's all for today!