Marketing School
4 Fundamental Things You Need to Master in Marketing | Ep. #504
On episode #504, Eric and Neil discuss the four fundamental things you need to master in marketing. Tune in to hear what these four elements are and how they can massively improve your business. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today’s Topic: 4 Fundamental Things You Need to Master in Marketing [00:34] Element #1: Consistency when it comes to running tests. [01:10] Neil finds that what works in marketing today, won’t necessarily work tomorrow. By running tests, you figure out what is working and what is not. [01:35] For instance, Neil decided to use Google Authentication as a method of signing up for his email list, which produced better results than asking for names and addresses. [02:05] Element #2: Having a growth mindset. Looking at your peers, assessing new options, and not being closed-off. [02:46] Element #3: Be data driven. Numbers are all that matter! [03:21] When Neil spoke with his team recently, they listed changes they wanted to make, but the changes weren’t based on data. [04:00] Element #4: Think about the process. [04:05] Google the “Toyota Production System”, which is the method by which they make their cars. [04:15] Even Eric and Neil have a process for their podcast. When you systamize things, they become easier to achieve. [05:00] That’s it for today! [05:02] Eric and Neil recommend the Problem Solvers podcast, because there is a great episode about the Hello Fresh CEO. To listen go to singlegrain.com/solve. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu