Marketing School
Why You'll Lose Money by Going to College | Ep. #506
In episode #506, Eric and Neil explain why they believe college is an outdated process that isn't necessary for everyone. They believe you can learn everything you need to know about marketing through Internet research, online courses, and real-world experience. Tune in to hear more about their thoughts on why college may be an expensive waste of time. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: Why You'll Lose Money by Going to College [00:59] Neil believes the advice and information you're going to learn in college is outdated. [01:14] The internet has the most recent and updated information about your field. [01:56] Eric says that if you are motivated enough, you can learn just as quickly. [02:00] Eric always disliked school, because it was a process or system he didn't enjoy. [02:45] Eric learned everything about marketing that he uses after college on his own time. [03:15] The only time you need college is if you're going to be an engineer or a doctor. [03:28] Education is not a waste of money, but you will lose money, because what you learn is outdated and you can learn more updated, useful info learning in the real world. [04:35] Udemy and Udacity are great places to learn what you need a la carte and it will cost significantly less. [05:05] The traditional college process is broken and there are better ways to learn nowadays.