Marketing School
Why Marketing Is Your Most Important Education | Ep. #507
On episode #507, Eric and Neil explain why they believe that marketing is the best education you can get. Tune in to hear how being good at marketing is not just a business maneuver, but an important life skill. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: Why Marketing Is Your Most Important Education [00:44] Learning to be good at marketing, gets you what you need in business and in life. [00:57] Neil loves marketing because, no matter what you're doing in life, you're pitching, selling, building relationships. [01:20] If you don't know how to talk to people or communicate effectively, you are not going to do well in life. [01:30] If you ask your boss for a promotion, beyond doing a good job, you also have to market yourself in order to get that promotion. [02:07] You must figure out how to relate to people, communicate effectively, and position yourself so that you're looked upon positively. [02:50] Neil did an experiment where he updated his wardrobe in order to look stylish and professional. He ended up closing more deals. [03:30] The reality is that your physical appearance is part of how people perceive you and is just as important as being good at your job, as it's part of how you are marketing yourself. [04:05] That's it for today!