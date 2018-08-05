



Marketing School

How to Sell Millions Without Ever Opening Your Mouth | Ep. #508

On episode #508, Eric and Neil explain how you can make money without having to speak. Tune in to hear the steps to making this possible and other great silent marketing tips. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today’s Topic: How to Sell Millions Without Ever Opening Your Mouth [00:34] Start with blogs: you start to build an audience this way. [00:59] After building an audience, you can then sell them something. [01:15] Neil believes blogging is one of the most powerful tools out there. [01:43] Eventually, through following free advice or info from a blogger, you’ll end up digging deeper into their resources and buying something. [02:25] A woman who worked for Blackberry was following Neil’s advice and if he'd had an option to offer marketing services, she most likely would have spent money on him. [03:30] By building and audience, you are building a relationship. [03:51] Eventually, you will have to open your mouth, but at the beginning you can build a relationship with written content. [04:17] Go to BuzzSumo, type in your industry’s keywords, and it will show you the most popular articles based on those keywords. Go write better versions of that content! [04:30] Once you have written the better article, go back to BuzzSumo and find the original article. Click on the “view shares” button, which will show you everyone who has shared that content. [04:41] Hit up everyone who shared that content with a simple email that lets them know you wrote a similar article which will most likely interest them. [05:28] A tried and true SEO tactic is guest posting on larger blogs. [05:55] Link building is still important. [06:10] Singlegrain didn’t have a strong link profile, so they did a lot of guest posting, which got them a higher domain authority. They piggybacked off that and starting building a strong foundations. [06:41] Dr. Axe went to SEMRush, put in competitor URL’s, and they wrote better versions of the most popular articles. [06:54] Take the most popular competing articles and put them into Ahrefs and see which pages have the most backlinks. The ones with the most views, but the fewest backlinks are the articles you want to re-write. [07:27] That’s it for today! [07:29] Eric and Neil recommend the Problem Solvers podcast, because there is a great episode about the Hello Fresh CEO. To listen go to singlegrain.com/solve. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu