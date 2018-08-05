Marketing School
5 Tips to Become the Best Marketer | Ep. #509
In episode #509, Eric and Neil give 5 tips on how to become the best marketer. Tune in to hear their insightful list and why retaining new information is an important facet. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: 5 Tips to Become the Best Marketer [00:34] Tip #1: Run an experiment every single week. [00:49] At Crazy Egg, they used to have people sign up using Google Authentication, which increase conversions by 30% because it was so much easier. [01:14] Because people are now worried about privacy, just asking for name, email, and password is more effective. [01:29] Tip #2: Create your own Mastermind (a group of like-minded people who come together to learn what they don't know) [01:51] Find a few people in your area and meet up about once a month. [02:28] Tip #3: Learn from other podcasts. [02:37] Podcasts with founders usually reveal growth numbers and how they got there. [03:45] Tip #4: Create content! Creating content helps you articulate your thoughts. [04:20] Tip #5: Pay for information. [04:35] If you pay for information, it forces you to actually retain and appreciate the info. Because you have absorbed this information, you are then able to go implement it. [05:05] That's all for today! [05:07] Eric and Neil recommend the Problem Solvers podcast, because there is a great episode about the Hello Fresh CEO. To listen go to singlegrain.com/solve.