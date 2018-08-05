



Marketing School

How We Live in a World Where Common Sense Is No Longer Common | Ep. #510

On episode #510, Eric and Neil discuss how logical conclusions are not always the best marketing techniques. Tune in to hear how they flip the script and explain why common sense is no longer common. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today’s Topic: How We Live in a World Where Common Sense Is No Longer Common [00:40] Even ignoring the current political climate, the world is crazy right now. [01:00] E-commerce checkout pages: does it convert better to have all the form fields on one page or does it make sense to break it down into two steps and force people to click through? [01:14] Most people would break it down into two steps, because it converts better than the first option. [01:40] You get people to micro-commit by breaking it down into two steps. [02:00] Most people would assume it would be common sense to put it all on one page. [02:20] Mike Chang (fitness expert) would ask you to fill out a quiz to see if you qualify to buy his product. [02:44] This converted into greater sales. [02:52] Instant Checkmate has a similar tactic: they make you wait to see the information. [03:20] It goes against logic and common sense, but this method converts to more sales. [03:40] It also goes against logic to have a long-form landing page, but it converts better. [04:35] Common sense is not common all the time. 50% of the info they give you is true, but the other 50% is based on your knowledge and experience. [04:50] Just because something seems logical, doesn’t mean it is going to convert to greater sales. [05:15] When you switch things up and think outside the box, you get better results. [05:49] That’s it for today! [05:53] Eric and Neil recommend the Problem Solvers podcast, because there is a great episode about the Hello Fresh CEO. To listen go to singlegrain.com/solve. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu