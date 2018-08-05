



Marketing School

The Biggest Thing that Will Change in Marketing in 2018 and Beyond | Ep. #512

In Episode #512, Eric and Neil talk about how marketing is where all the attention is and today that attention is split in many different ways. Tune in to learn how marketing has evolved from just content marketing to much more, the need to be omnipresent, and how audiences differ not just on channels but also on devices. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] - Today's topic: The Biggest Thing that Will Change in Marketing in 2018 and Beyond [00:45] - Years ago most marketing being done was strictly content marketing. [01:19] - Attention is so very split now and because of that a marketing plan needs to use all available channels. [02:33] - Some examples of people, such as Tai Lopez, who are making the most of all channels. [03:10] - Make sure you are omnipresent. When people start telling you that they are seeing you everywhere, you're doing something right. [04:19] - People are seeing what's happening in the world through social media and it often serves as a major new source. [05:20] - In the beginning focus on one channel and then develop a plan on how to branch off and build your omnipresence. [06:00] - The audience is different not just from channel to channel, but also on devices, as in mobile vs desktop. [07:20] - What it means to be a T-shaped marketer.