How to Buy Back Your Time so You Can Make More Money | Ep. #513

In Episode #513, Eric and Neil discuss how important it is to find places where you can buy back your time so you can focus on what's important to your business and making money. They also share some apps that will prove helpful in showing you how to become more efficient with your time. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:28] - Today's topic: How to Buy Back Your Time so You Can Make More Money [00:52] - Hiring people for certain jobs doesn't mean you think you're better than somebody else. [01:10] - Hiring others can allow you to focus on the high-leverage things you can be doing. [02:04] - Eating at restaurants and ridesharing services are examples of ways you can buy back your time. [02:17] - Hiring people to help you do things gets you the leverage to have the maximum impact. [02:24] - It is easier to buy back your time now than ever before. [03:12] - Focus on your efficiencies. [03:35] - Use the RescueTime app to show you the places where you are inefficient. [04:07] - Applying the Pareto Principle to relate to how time relates to making money. [04:28] - Use the Moment app to see how much time you are spending on your phone. [05:11] - Google a task prioritization chart and use that to see where you are spending your time and on what tasks.