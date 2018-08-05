Marketing School
How We Convert Visitors into Customers | Ep. #514
In Episode #514, Eric and Neil discuss marketing funnels to convert visitors into customers. Contrary to what you may believe, you don’t need to have a complex funnel, so when you’re just starting off, keep it simple. Tune in to hear specific examples of simple funnels. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:28] - Today's topic: How We Convert Visitors into Customers [00:55] - Everyone thinks you’ve got to have these complex marketing funnels, but when you’re starting off, complex funnels are a disaster. [01:18] - Start simple. Neil just launched a new website that pitches agency services and his flow is really simple: you put in a URL, they analyze your site, and before they give you the results, you enter in your contact details. That’s it. [02:04] – They key, espeically for lead generation, is to give some sort of value before you ask for their information. [02:20] - Eric has talked about the use of live chat on your site before, and now it’s even easier. Recently Facebook added the ability for you to add live chat that points directly into Facebook Messenger – and it’s free right now. [02:40] - And then you can drive people into a simple, many-chat chat funnel. [03:00] - If you visit the Single Grain website and give them your email, they use Clearbit to enrich the lead to figure out what your company is about, what the employee size is, what the revenue count is, and how much money your company has raised. [03:35] - Again, give the site visitor something of value, like helping them analyze something, or give them a great piece of content. [04:15] - There are so many types of lead funnels you can do, like give away a free book. [05:06] - Or offer a free hour-long educational webinar, and then get people to sign up and provide their email. Works for B2B and B2C. [05:30] - Check out Russell Brunson’s (co-founder of ClickFunnels) book DotCom Secrets: The Underground Paybook for Growing Your Company Online [06:13] - That's it for today! [06:15] - Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for a special giveaway. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu