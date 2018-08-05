



Marketing School

How to Hold Marketers Accountable | Ep. #515

In Episode #515, Eric and Neil discuss how although marketing is fundamentally quite gray ("We'll help get you some impressions."), nowadays you are able to hold marketers accountable. Tune in to learn how to make things less ambiguous by assigning your team specific, bit-sized tasks and goals. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:28] - Today's topic: How to Hold Marketers Accountable [00:32] - Marketing is fundamentally quite gray (we'll help get you more reach, some impressions, etc.), but nowadays you are able to hold marketers accountable. [00:50] - However, it's still easy to make things ambiguous and wiggle out of being held accountable. [01:10] - As manager, you want to hold your team accountable, too. [01:15] - Eric likes to hold his team accountable for just one priority metric, like a CPA (cost per acquistion) goal or a certain return on ad spend. [01:45] - If you're not tracking these numbers, it's too easy to get off your goal. [02:04] - Neil finds that if you give a marketer too many things to do, they won't perform well, so he breaks down everything into small, bite-sized pieces for his team. [02:19] - For example, at Crazy Egg, he has a team that just focuses on everything from visitors to putting in a URL/signing up. Then he has another team that focuses on everything from signing up to paying. Then he has another team that focuses on everything from payment to installing the product. Etc. [03:15] - Give people one marketing task. [03:54] - Eric recommends reading the book The ONE Thing: The Surprisingly Simple Truth Behind Extraordinary Results [04:30] - One metric that Eric looks at for the client fulfillment team is retention. [04:55] - Another metric he might look at is traffic or email conversions for the blog. [05:20] - It's all about FOCUS, and the one thing that most companies get wrong: they want their marketers to be accountable, but they just say "Go market our business." Instead, you should be assigning specific tasks to each marketer on the team. [05:55] - When you use a "lagging" metric like revenue, that's a little difficult for people to hit. Instead, from an SDR's perspective, you should tie them to a more active metric than just sales appointments, like number of calls made per day.