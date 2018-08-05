



Marketing School

What the ROI Is of Content Marketing | Ep. #516

In Episode #516, Eric and Neil discuss ROI and how it takes time to see the results of your hard work. Tune in to hear why patience is a virtue when working with content marketing. Time-Stamped Show Notes: [00:27] Today's Topic: What the ROI Is of Content Marketing [00:51] With any kind of content marketing, it takes time; about a 12-18 month journey. [01:05] Eric's first podcast, Growth Everywhere was only getting nine downloads per day during his first year. [01:22] By the second year, he was still only getting thirty downloads per day. Now he's pushing 100,000 per month. [01:48] Meeting face to face is helpful to ROI. [02:03] When they started, content marketing was text-based. Now it goes across all mediums and channels. [02:48] The Sexy Confidence YouTube channel gets millions of views per month. [03:16] It may take you a year to two years to see results from your content marketing. [03:33] If you got into content marketing four or five years ago, you would probably see ROI in six months. [03:44] If you want to do these kinds of things, spend the money up front. [03:50] Neil is spending $600,000-$700,000 per year on content marketing. [04:22] Eric did a breakdown of all their clients and 66% come from relationships based on the content they have created. The rest of it is because of SEO. [04:46] Literally everything that they do is content marketing. [05:28] The people with the most patience are the most successful. [05:37] There is a marketing agency in Japan that only focuses on Pachenko, which is a gambling game. They made $200,000,000 per year, but only had a few employees and a little bit of profit the first year. [06:28] This podcast gets 550,000 downloads per month, but they know it will take time to grow further. [07:00] For B2C, content marketing is helpful for building a brand. [07:44] A good example of B2C are Jake Paul's and Logan Paul's YouTube channels. [08:05] Hubspot has some good studies on content marketing.